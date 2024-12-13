After taking an extended break from music following 2014's The Inevitable End, Röyksopp returned over the pandemic to deliver the three-part Profound Mysteries saga.

That was 2022, and this is now — the Norwegian duo have just surprise-released a 30-track ambient reinterpretation of the Profound Mysteries records, courtesy of Dog Triumph. Recorded live, the beefy-titled Nebulous Nights (An Ambient Excursion Into Profound Mysteries) reimagines the massive collection anew and further features callbacks to Röyksopp lore.

The pair shared of the release in a statement, "Outside the pure listening pleasure, Nebulous Nights seeks to underline the importance of critical thinking and curious pondering. To foster a mindset that allows for exploration and personal growth, by not limiting one's imagination and inquiry to a particular worldview or framework. Encapsulated succinctly in this quote by Albert Einstein: 'The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all art and science. To whom this emotion is a stranger, who can no longer pause to wonder and stand rapt in awe, is as good as dead; his eyes are closed.'"

Listen in full below.