Röyksopp Drop Surprise Ambient Album

'Nebulous Nights (An Ambient Excursion Into Profound Mysteries)' is out now via Dog Triumph

BY Allie GregoryPublished Dec 13, 2024

After taking an extended break from music following 2014's The Inevitable End, Röyksopp returned over the pandemic to deliver the three-part Profound Mysteries saga. 

That was 2022, and this is now — the Norwegian duo have just surprise-released a 30-track ambient reinterpretation of the Profound Mysteries records, courtesy of Dog Triumph. Recorded live, the beefy-titled Nebulous Nights (An Ambient Excursion Into Profound Mysteries) reimagines the massive collection anew and further features callbacks to Röyksopp lore.

The pair shared of the release in a statement, "Outside the pure listening pleasure, Nebulous Nights seeks to underline the importance of critical thinking and curious pondering. To foster a mindset that allows for exploration and personal growth, by not limiting one's imagination and inquiry to a particular worldview or framework. Encapsulated succinctly in this quote by Albert Einstein: 'The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all art and science. To whom this emotion is a stranger, who can no longer pause to wonder and stand rapt in awe, is as good as dead; his eyes are closed.'"

Listen in full below.

MusicNewsElectronic

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage