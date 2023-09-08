Danny Brown Had No Idea Ari Shaffir Would Go Crowd-Surfing at the 'SCARING THE HOES' Tour

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA recently wrapped a North American tour behind their collaborative album SCARING THE HOES, and if you ask the former, a highlight of the trek was spotting comedian Ari Shaffir crowd-surfing during a performance in New York.
Last month (August 14), Brown shared a video from their set at Terminal 5 in NYC, which shows Shaffir getting passed to the front of the venue, and eventually hauled over the barricade by security. Though it doesn't look like the softest landing, Shaffir soon springs to his feet and continues dancing.
Now, Brown has shared more about his "favourite moment" of the tour on his podcast with YMH Studios, The Danny Brown Show.
As part of a discussion on people-watching from the stage, Brown recalled how he had invited Shaffir to one of two shows set for New York City, noting, "I don't think Ari had heard my music like that; he ain't know what he was getting into."
Brown remembered first spotting Shaffir from the stage up in one of the venue's balconies: "They had a VIP section and shit, and he was shaking ass! He was up there vibing out." However, the next time the artist looked up, "I didn't see his ass no more, I was like, 'Oh, he probably left."
It turns out that Shaffir left the comfort of the balcony to experience the packed-out general admission crowd below. Brown shared, "Then I look up, he's in the fucking crowd ... he was bouncing and moshing with 16-year-old kids and shit ... He turnt up, he lit!"
Impressively, this isn't the first time Shaffir has been spotted being held aloft by his fellow audience members. The comedian was previously spotted being surfed to the front of an Alice in Chains set during Rock on the Range 2013 in Columbus, OH. He's clearly a role model for budding crowd-surfers everywhere.
Read Exclaim!'s review of SCARING THE HOES. Following the album's release, Brown and JPEGMAFIA shared four additional songs from recording sessions. While the tour didn't make it to Canada, here's hoping the duo announce some dates north of the border soon.
In recent years, Brown has teased that a follow-up to his 2019 album uknowhatimsayin¿ will be titled Quaranta.
