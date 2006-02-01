Tech
Brave New World
Philanthropy, Light Bulbs and the End of the Wheel
PUBLISHED Feb 1, 2006
Technology is ridiculously consumer-driven, dependent on early adopters who pay top dollar to be in on the ground floor. But one of 2006's...
Who's Got Next?
HD and Blu-Ray Battle for Supremacy
PUBLISHED Nov 1, 2005
An offensive has been building for the last year. Two forces have engaged in a public relations conflict. The war of tech specs has been ba...
Trash Talk
Today's Technology, Tomorrow's Landfill
PUBLISHED Sep 1, 2005
Lead, cadmium, mercury, hexavalent chromium, organotins, brominated flame retardants, phthalates and tributyl tin sitting in a landfill. Th...
Pocket Revolution
In An iPod World, the Song Is Not the Same
PUBLISHED Jul 1, 2005
Most analysis of the iPod sees it as ubiquitous fashion statement and logical endgame for an era of portable music, the grandchild of the 4...