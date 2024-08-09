After over a decade, Google has announced it will end the production of Chromecast — its line of affordable audio-visual streaming media dongles.

The company announced Tuesday (August 6) that the Chromecast will now only be available "while supplies last."

Chromecast will be replaced by "a more premium device built for the new era of entertainment and smart home needs" dubbed Google TV Streamer. At a glance, the $99.99 USD unit appears to be a more direct competitor to devices like the Apple TV 4K or Roku Ultra.

Google notes that despite the discontinuation, there will be "no changes to our support policy for existing Chromecast devices, with continued software and security updates to the latest devices."

The fourth and final generation of Chromecast devices was led by a 4K-capable model which arrived in September 2020. It was followed by a more affordable 1080p resolution model in September 2022.