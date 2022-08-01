Osheaga
Arcade Fire Cover Wolf Parade's "This Heart's on Fire" at Osheaga
PUBLISHED Aug 1, 2022
In the ultimate display of Montreal indie rock synergy, Arcade Fire covered Wolf Parade during a hometown show at Osheaga over the weekend....
Arcade Fire Replace Foo Fighters as Osheaga Headliners
PUBLISHED Apr 14, 2022
Arcade Fire have been tapped to replace Foo Fighters as one of this year's Osheaga headliners. The Foos cancelled all of their upcoming to...
Foo Fighters Cancel All Upcoming Tour Dates Following Death of Taylor Hawkins
PUBLISHED Mar 29, 2022
Following the tragic recent death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters have cancelled all of their upcoming shows. In a statement, the...
Osheaga Unveils Full 2022 Lineup with Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, Dua Lipa
PUBLISHED Feb 23, 2022
The hotly anticipated return of Montreal's Osheaga is finally upon us: the renowned music and arts festival is back at Parc Jean-Drapeau fo...
Osheaga Took a Gamble That Paid Off with Its Get Together Festival
PUBLISHED Oct 4, 2021
Scheduling an outdoor festival in Montreal on the first weekend of October was a risky move for Osheaga Get Together, a scaled-down version...
Osheaga Round Out "Get Together" Lineup with dvsn, Haviah Mighty
PUBLISHED Aug 25, 2021
After revealing headliners Charlotte Cardin, Jessie Reyez and Half Moon Run last month, Osheaga organizers have rounded out the lineup of t...
Montreal's Osheaga Is Hosting a "Get Together" This Fall
PUBLISHED Jul 22, 2021
Osheaga has announced that it will be throwing a 2021 festival after all. This morning organizers revealed they will host a mini festival o...
Montreal's Osheaga Officially Cancelled for 2021
PUBLISHED Apr 22, 2021
Montreal's Osheaga festival was still scheduled to take place this summer with headliners Foo Fighters, Cardi B and Post Malone, but the fe...