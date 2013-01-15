Oscars 2012
Searching for Sugar Man [Blu-Ray]
Malik Bendjelloul
PUBLISHED Jan 15, 2013
As the popularity of the genre grows, documentary filmmakers continue to devise interesting ways to make a topic entertaining and accessibl...
Zero Dark Thirty
Kathryn Bigelow
PUBLISHED Jan 10, 2013
When Zero Dark Thirty (the cinematic depiction of the decade-long manhunt for Osama Bin Laden, following the 2001 terrorist attacks) opens,...
Django Unchained
Quentin Tarantino
PUBLISHED Dec 21, 2012
Any way you slice it, B-movie maestro Quentin Tarantino's blaxploitation/spaghetti western hybrid can cozy up to Death Proof as one of his...
Les Misérables
Tom Hooper
PUBLISHED Dec 21, 2012
Given one word to sum up the operatic, bombastic and entirely humourless spectacle that is this musical adaptation of Victor Hugo novel Les...
The Impossible
Juan Antonio Bayona
PUBLISHED Dec 20, 2012
Careful to open the film with the apropos gravity of real life tragedy, denoting that the chaos about to unfold is based on a true story th...
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Benh Zeitlin
PUBLISHED Dec 19, 2012
By now, most people are familiar with Beasts of the Southern Wild's image of young Hush Puppy and her father, Wink, floating in a converted...
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Peter Jackson
PUBLISHED Dec 13, 2012
From the very first moments we witness the green fields and little rivers in the opening of Peter Jackson's The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journ...
Anna Karenina
Joe Wright
PUBLISHED Nov 29, 2012
Though Joe Wright's adaptation of Leo Tolstoy's widely acclaimed staple, Anna Karenina, is a work of theatricality, complete with curtains,...