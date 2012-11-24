Oscars 2012
Brave: 3D [Blu-Ray]
Mark Andrews, Brenda Chapman and Steve Purcell
PUBLISHED Nov 24, 2012
Bookending Brave, the latest animated Pixar offering, are brief, seemingly tagged-on voiceovers about the nature of destiny and fate as som...
The Invisible War
Kirby Dick
PUBLISHED Nov 23, 2012
As Kirby Dick's latest contribution to the world of documentary begins, we are treated to a host of archival public service announcements p...
Hitchcock
Sacha Gervasi
PUBLISHED Nov 22, 2012
On the surface, Hitchcock tells the engrossing behind-the-scenes story of the making of the classic Psycho, but that merely provides the ba...
Silver Linings Playbook
David O. Russell
PUBLISHED Nov 21, 2012
David O. Russell makes a welcome return to quirky, psychological relationship comedy after the assured, but pandering Oscar-baiting of The...
Life of Pi
Ang Lee
PUBLISHED Nov 21, 2012
Consistently dazzling, even when his bold vision falters in execution, Ang Lee (The Ice Storm, Hulk) is the perfect director to translate Y...
Chasing Ice
Jeff Orlowski
PUBLISHED Nov 8, 2012
There's something formulaic about starting a film by showing a slew of archival news clips showing various right-wing pundits, the likes of...
Lincoln
Steven Spielberg
PUBLISHED Nov 8, 2012
It's not a coincidence that Spielberg's overwhelmingly didactic and expository, cinematically limited, biopic about Abraham Lincoln and the...
Skyfall
Sam Mendes
PUBLISHED Nov 8, 2012
Later on in the 23rd instalment of the ever-expanding Bond franchise, Agent 007 (Daniel Craig) and his stoic, often blithe handler, M (Judi...