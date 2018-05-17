NXNE
NXNE Announces 2018 Lineup with Jazz Cartier, Azealia Banks, Big Freedia
PUBLISHED May 17, 2018
NXNE returns to Toronto again next month, and the first round of performers has just been revealed. The festival runs from June 8 to 17,...
NXNE Reveals 2018 Club Land Curators Series with July Talk, K-os, Jim Cuddy
PUBLISHED Apr 17, 2018
After featuring guest-curated shows as part of its Club Land programming last year, NXNE has announced the return of the series for its 201...
NXNE Details Plans for 2018 Edition
PUBLISHED Oct 11, 2017
After bringing Kaytranada, Post Malone and more to Toronto's Port Lands last year, organizers behind North by Northeast have begun to gear...
NXNE Details Future Land Conference
PUBLISHED Jun 15, 2017
After detailing their Port Lands and guest-curated Club Land lineups, organizers behind Toronto's North By Northeast festival have lifted t...
NXNE Reveals Guest-Curated Club Land Lineups
PUBLISHED Jun 7, 2017
As previously reported, the Club Land portion of North by Northeast's 2017 programming will feature a series of guest-curated shows taking...
Tyler, the Creator Drops Out of NXNE, Replaced by Kaytranada
PUBLISHED May 24, 2017
As part of NXNE's Port Lands programming this year, Tyler, the Creator was set to headline the waterfront portion of the festival alongside...
Peaches to Kick Off NXNE
PUBLISHED May 18, 2017
With North by Northeast returning to Toronto next month, organizers have revealed a launch show featuring beloved Canadian pop provocateur...
NXNE Gets Rural Alberta Advantage, July Talk, Shad, Brendan Canning as Guest Curators
PUBLISHED May 10, 2017
North by Northeast returns to Toronto this summer, running from June 16 to 25, and organizers have just revealed the list of guest curators...