James Ford — the prolific English record producer and songwriter known for being a member of Simian Mobile Disco and the Last Shadow Puppets — has shared he's been diagnosed with leukemia.

On Instagram, the artist shared how he received his diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) after "feeling pretty rough in the run up to Christmas."

"It's a huge shock and while it's very clear in my mind how serious this is, it is curable, and as of today I'm starting pretty aggressive chemo to treat it," Ford wrote. "I'm very aware that it's gonna be a bumpy road ahead but I'm confident, upbeat, and ready to fight and I hope to be out the other side of the initial treatment in 6–8 months' time."

Ford added that he's also cleared his work schedule to pursue treatment, which "has meant putting on hold a lot of very exciting musical projects I was eager to get stuck into. Whilst this is a massive shame, I know they will go on to deliver great records with whoever takes the reins, and I wish them all the best."

Ford has produced albums for artists including Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C., Blur, Gorillaz, Depeche Mode, Jessie Ware, Foals, Beth Gibbons, the Last Dinner Party and more.

In 2023, he released his solo debut album as James Ellis Ford, The Hum, via Warp Records.