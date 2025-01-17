Busta Rhymes has been arrested and charged with assault in the third degree. According to reports, the rapper born Trevor George hit his assistant repeatedly during an argument near the corner of Jay St. and Front St. in Brooklyn at around 10:15 a.m. on January 10.

As the two men argued, George reportedly punched his assistant in the face numerous times. Medics then took the assistant to Woodhull Hospital to be treated for swelling to the left side of his face.

As per TMZ, the rapper turned himself in to the New York Police Department after the incident, which reportedly started due to the assistant being on his phone during work hours. George was given a desk appearance ticket to appear in court to address charges of misdemeanour assault, attempted assault and harassment.