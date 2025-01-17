Having welcomed former Rings of Saturn vocalist Ian Bearer into the fold last October, Vancouver's AngelMaker have announced a spring North American tour with their new double-vocalist lineup. With support from Humanity's Last Breath, Psycho-Frame and the Gloom in the Corner, the metalcore band will play a pair of Canadian concerts in Toronto and Montreal.
The Level Up Tour kicks off on April 18 in Portland, OR. Its couple of Canadian stops come in the latter half, with AngelMaker returning to the homeland on May 11 for a Toronto show at Axis Club. Swiftly thereafter, they'll make an appearance at Montreal's Fairmount Theatre on May 13 before capping off the run stateside on May 16 in Greensboro, NC.
Tickets are on sale now. Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
AngelMaker 2025 Tour Dates:
04/18 Portland, OR - Dante's
04/19 Roseville, CA - Goldfields
04/20 Los Angeles, CA - 1720
04/22 San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
04/23 Las Vegas, CA - Backstage Bar
04/24 Phoenix, AZ - Nile
04/25 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
04/26 Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
04/27 Wichita, KS - Wave
04/29 Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
04/30 Houston, TX - Scout Bar
05/01 Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall
05/02 Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
05/03 Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
05/17 Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville *
05/18 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
05/04 Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar
05/06 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
05/07 Chicago, IL - WC Social Club
05/08 Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache
05/09 Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple *
05/10 Buffalo, NY - Electric City
05/11 Toronto, ON - Axis Club
05/13 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
05/14 Worcester, MA - Palladium
05/15 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
05/16 Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
* AngelMaker only