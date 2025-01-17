Having welcomed former Rings of Saturn vocalist Ian Bearer into the fold last October, Vancouver's AngelMaker have announced a spring North American tour with their new double-vocalist lineup. With support from Humanity's Last Breath, Psycho-Frame and the Gloom in the Corner, the metalcore band will play a pair of Canadian concerts in Toronto and Montreal.

The Level Up Tour kicks off on April 18 in Portland, OR. Its couple of Canadian stops come in the latter half, with AngelMaker returning to the homeland on May 11 for a Toronto show at Axis Club. Swiftly thereafter, they'll make an appearance at Montreal's Fairmount Theatre on May 13 before capping off the run stateside on May 16 in Greensboro, NC.

Tickets are on sale now. Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

AngelMaker 2025 Tour Dates:

04/18 Portland, OR - Dante's

04/19 Roseville, CA - Goldfields

04/20 Los Angeles, CA - 1720

04/22 San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

04/23 Las Vegas, CA - Backstage Bar

04/24 Phoenix, AZ - Nile

04/25 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

04/26 Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

04/27 Wichita, KS - Wave

04/29 Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

04/30 Houston, TX - Scout Bar

05/01 Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

05/02 Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

05/03 Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

05/17 Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville *

05/18 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

05/04 Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar

05/06 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

05/07 Chicago, IL - WC Social Club

05/08 Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache

05/09 Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple *

05/10 Buffalo, NY - Electric City

05/11 Toronto, ON - Axis Club

05/13 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

05/14 Worcester, MA - Palladium

05/15 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

05/16 Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

* AngelMaker only