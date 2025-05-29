For the first time in a while, Netflix has made a hit home run with upcoming content for June, even if the majority of its wow-factor comes from pure depravity.

After some Tom Cruise-servicing uploads of Mission: Impossible iterations arrive on June 1, the shitshow really begins on the 10th with Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy, the first in a series of pop culture documentaries peering perversely at the underbelly of society. That same banner will produce docs on Toronto's one and only crack-smoking mayor Rob Ford (Mayor of Mayhem) and the Dave Matthews Band poop incident (Poop Cruise) this month.

Unrelatedly, we'll also get a documentary on the billionaire submarine Titanic exploration accident (Titan: The OceanGate Disaster) on June 11. There's also something equally titillating called Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. arriving the same day. More in unscripted territory, The Ultimatum: Queer Love will finally make its Season 2 return on June 25 just in time for Pride.

As for Netflix original fiction, the streamer will get new seasons of Squid Game and Ginny & Georgia this month, alongside archive-digging releases of blockbusters Antz, Oceans 8, Empire Records and more.

Strap in for a month of debasing yourself with content so foul you may just choose to touch grass instead. The full list of what's heading to Netflix Canada in June is below. If you're looking to spend the month more wisely, check out what's on Disney+, Prime, MUBI and more right here.

June 1

Anaconda

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

Best in Miniature: Seasons 1–3

Joy Ride

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Moonlight

You Me Her: Seasons 1–5

June 3

Deep Blue Sea

Sara

June 4

Criminal Code: Season 2

Eva Lasting: Season 3

Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal

June 5

1st Love

Barracuda Queens: Season 2

Ginny & Georgia: Season 3

Tires: Season 2

June 6

K.O.

Mercy For None

The Survivors

TYLER PERRY'S STRAW

World War Z

June 7

Boys on the Side

Charlie St. Cloud

WWE Money in the Bank: 2025

June 8

Wonka

June 9

The Creature Cases: Chapter 5

June 10

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

Happy Gilmore

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy

June 11

Aniela

Cheers to Life

Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft.

Our Times

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster

June 12

About Antoine: Season 2

Baby Mama

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2

North of Normal

FUBAR: Season 2

June 13

Kings of Jo'Burg: Season 3

June 14

Antz

Ocean's 8

June 15

La Brea: Season 2

Peppermint

June 16

The Sum of All Fears

June 17

Justin Willman: Magic Lover

Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 2

Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem

June 18

AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 2

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 8

YOLANTHE

June 19

This Is 40

The Waterfront

June 20

The Accountant

KPop Demon Hunters

Olympo

Semi-Soeter

June 23

Empire Records

June 24

Steph Tolev: Filth Queen

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise

June 25

The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 2

June 27

Squid Game: Season 3

June 28

WWE Night of Champions: 2025

June 30

Cape Fear

Split