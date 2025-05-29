For the first time in a while, Netflix has made a hit home run with upcoming content for June, even if the majority of its wow-factor comes from pure depravity.
After some Tom Cruise-servicing uploads of Mission: Impossible iterations arrive on June 1, the shitshow really begins on the 10th with Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy, the first in a series of pop culture documentaries peering perversely at the underbelly of society. That same banner will produce docs on Toronto's one and only crack-smoking mayor Rob Ford (Mayor of Mayhem) and the Dave Matthews Band poop incident (Poop Cruise) this month.
Unrelatedly, we'll also get a documentary on the billionaire submarine Titanic exploration accident (Titan: The OceanGate Disaster) on June 11. There's also something equally titillating called Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. arriving the same day. More in unscripted territory, The Ultimatum: Queer Love will finally make its Season 2 return on June 25 just in time for Pride.
As for Netflix original fiction, the streamer will get new seasons of Squid Game and Ginny & Georgia this month, alongside archive-digging releases of blockbusters Antz, Oceans 8, Empire Records and more.
Strap in for a month of debasing yourself with content so foul you may just choose to touch grass instead. The full list of what's heading to Netflix Canada in June is below. If you're looking to spend the month more wisely, check out what's on Disney+, Prime, MUBI and more right here.
June 1
Anaconda
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid
Best in Miniature: Seasons 1–3
Joy Ride
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Moonlight
You Me Her: Seasons 1–5
June 3
Deep Blue Sea
Sara
June 4
Criminal Code: Season 2
Eva Lasting: Season 3
Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal
June 5
1st Love
Barracuda Queens: Season 2
Ginny & Georgia: Season 3
Tires: Season 2
June 6
K.O.
Mercy For None
The Survivors
TYLER PERRY'S STRAW
World War Z
June 7
Boys on the Side
Charlie St. Cloud
WWE Money in the Bank: 2025
June 8
Wonka
June 9
The Creature Cases: Chapter 5
June 10
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
Happy Gilmore
Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy
June 11
Aniela
Cheers to Life
Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft.
Our Times
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster
June 12
About Antoine: Season 2
Baby Mama
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2
North of Normal
FUBAR: Season 2
June 13
Kings of Jo'Burg: Season 3
June 14
Antz
Ocean's 8
June 15
La Brea: Season 2
Peppermint
June 16
The Sum of All Fears
June 17
Justin Willman: Magic Lover
Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 2
Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem
June 18
AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 2
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 8
YOLANTHE
June 19
This Is 40
The Waterfront
June 20
The Accountant
KPop Demon Hunters
Olympo
Semi-Soeter
June 23
Empire Records
June 24
Steph Tolev: Filth Queen
Trainwreck: Poop Cruise
June 25
The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 2
June 27
Squid Game: Season 3
June 28
WWE Night of Champions: 2025
June 30
Cape Fear
Split