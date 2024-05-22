news
Kaytranada Announces Star-Studded New Album 'Timeless' Due Next Month
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
After linking up with Mach-Hommy on "#RICHAXXHAITIAN" earlier this month, Kaytranada has confirmed the release of a likewise collaboration...
Matthew Perry's Death Under Criminal Investigation
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) have launched a criminal investigation into the death of...
Luna Li Books Fall North American Tour
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
After announcing sophomore record 'When a Thought Grows Wings' last week, Luna Li is back with more news: she's heading out on a North...
Toronto's Respire Announce New Album 'Hiraeth,' Share "Distant Light of Belonging"
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Exclaim! New Faves alumni Respire have announced a new album, led by the single "Distant Light of Belonging." 'Hiraeth' — the follow-up to...
Kathleen Hanna Retells the Time Courtney Love "Cold Clocked" Her
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
The story of Courtney Love punching riot grrrl icon Kathleen Hanna isn't new, but the latter has shared more about the "cold clock" in her...
Pixar Lays Off 14 Percent of Workforce
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
As of today, Pixar has laid off 14 percent of its workforce, 'Variety' reports. Approximately 175 staffers were let go from the animation...
Anciients Detail New Album 'Beyond the Reach of the Sun'
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
BC prog metallists Anciients took home the JUNO for Best Heavy Metal/Hard Rock Record for their sophomore effort, 'Voice of the Void,' and...
Soul Asylum Map Out 2024 North American Tour with the Juliana Hatfield Three
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
In 2022, Exclaim! named Alex G's 'God Save the Animals' single "Runner" as the best song of the year. It was only later that I realized it's...