MUTEK
Tortues Vapeur
MUTEK, Montreal QC, August 25
PUBLISHED Aug 26, 2019
Doors opening just the moment their scheduled performance began, audiences arriving at 7 Doigts followed the sound of curious electroacoust...
Desert Bloom
MUTEK, Montreal QC, August 25
PUBLISHED Aug 26, 2019
Climbing a long set of stairs and riding an elevator further into the sky, at the top of 7 Doigts, the swaying piano experiments of Rachel...
Jlin
MUTEK, Montreal QC, August 24
PUBLISHED Aug 25, 2019
Slotted between sets from Nicola Cruz and Reggie Watts and John Tejada's Wajatta project, by the time Jlin brought her sophisticated polyrh...
Huerco S.
MUTEK, Montreal QC, August 24
PUBLISHED Aug 25, 2019
Huerco S. provided a smouldering ambient set that helped get you centred before making your way to the crowded nightclub. On a stage set...
fuse*
MUTEK, Montreal QC, August 24
PUBLISHED Aug 25, 2019
According to fuse*'s website, every time their live media opera Dökk begins, a sentimental composition is algorhythmically generated by a s...
Veronica Vasicka
MTELUS, Montreal QC, August 23
PUBLISHED Aug 24, 2019
After UK techno favourite Blawan was forced to drop off the bill and cancel his headlining performance (citing issues with an electronic vi...
Loscil
MUTEK, Montreal QC, August 23
PUBLISHED Aug 24, 2019
Equivalents, Loscil's just-issued return to Kranky, is a vaporous affair inspired by early 20th century photographer Alfred Stieglitz's ser...
Kathy Hinde
MUTEK, Montreal QC, August 23
PUBLISHED Aug 24, 2019
Taking an early set in a longer bill of experimental acts at Agora Hydro-Québec, a mass of implements spilled off a table onto the seats be...