Watch Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Cover "The Way I Feel" at Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Concert
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Canadian artists paid tribute to Gordon Lightfoot in Toronto last night (May 23), and Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson made previously...
Lady Gaga Performed Five Shows with COVID: "I Just Didn’t Want to Let All the Fans Down"
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' concert film premieres tomorrow (May 25) on HBO, and she premiered it for fans at a Los Angeles theatre...
Death from Above 1979 Expand 'You're a Woman, I'm a Machine' 20th Anniversary Tour
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
This October marks 20 years since Death from Above 1979 unleashed dance-punk fury with debut album 'You're a Woman, I'm a Machine'...
If You’ve Ever Heard a Meghan Trainor Song, You’ve Heard “I Wanna Thank Me”
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Queen of our haterade column Meghan Trainer has landed here once again with "I Wanna Thank Me," a déjà vu-evoking track that makes you...
Purple City Music Festival Gets ACTORS, Ethereal Tomb, Gustaf for 2024 Edition
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Purple City Music Festival organizers have announced their return to Edmonton this summer and detailed the first wave of performers set to...
Sarah McLachlan Adds Canadian Leg to 'Fumbling Towards Ecstasy' Anniversary Tour
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
As Sarah McLachlan hits the road to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her album Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, she has just added a Canadian leg...
Jack White Wary of Windsor Wanting Its Own Zug Island
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
I've honestly been loving Jack White's becoming-too-online character arc. Now he's really given us a look inside the four lobes of his brain...
Watch Nelly Furtado Play CanCon Radio Classics at Her Tiny Desk Concert
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Nelly Furtado flew like a bird to the NPR offices with an all-Canadian band in tow for her very own Tiny Desk Concert, at which she...