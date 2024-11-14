Remember when Sir Rod Stewart posted a video of himself filling in potholes near his Essex home? Apparently, the conditions have only worsened in the two years since, and Stewart took to Instagram to share that he may have to sell his five sports cars as a result of the poor road conditions.

Steward wrote to his followers, "I am extremely fortunate and eternally grateful to be the owner of these five beautiful hybrid sports cars, which, in my opinion, are true 'works of art.' Unfortunately, because of the potholes on our roads, I may have to find new owners for them." He thanked his fans for being the "sole reason [he] own[s] them," and simply warned trolls to "don't bother."

Back in 2022, Stewart received a warning from UK roadside assistance company Royal Automobile Club (RAC) against his DIY pothole repair service.

A spokesperson for the Essex County Council addressed Stewart's recent concerns, ensuring that an additional £37 million will be invested to address potholes and other larger-scale works. The spokesperson promised that "more potholes around the county are being fixed, so Sir Rod can join other Essex residents sailing along our roads." Maybe it won't be goodbye quite yet for Roddy and his cars.