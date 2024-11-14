Calgary's own pop princess Tate McRae has been riding the momentum of her 2023 sophomore album's hit singles like "greedy" and "exes" — as well as more recent standalone track "It's ok I'm ok" — while touring the world this year. Now, she's announced the forthcoming release of her third studio record, which is set to be previewed by new single "2 hands" later today, and a 2025 world tour announcement.
So Close to What is due February 21 through RCA Records as the follow-up to last year's Think Later. McRae shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Making this album has been the most beautiful and exciting journey & i cannot wait to finally share it with you !!!!!!!!!!"
While So Close to What is available for pre-order now, we'll have to wait a little bit longer to hear a taste of it: the single "2 hands" will be released later today at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, alongside the premiere of a music video. Other details on the album remain sparse as of yet, so stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
McRae's Miss Possessive Tour with Zara Larsson will bring her to North America next summer, with Canadian shows scheduled in Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal for August. You can sign up to access the presale — beginning November 20 — here until November 18 ahead of tickets going on sale to the general public on November 22. See the full list of dates below.
Tate McRae 2025 Tour Dates:
03/18 Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Centre
03/22 Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina
03/23 Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile
03/25 Santiago, Chile - Teatro Coliseo
03/27 Bogota, Colombia - Estereo Picnic
03/29 São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brazil
05/07 Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena
05/09 Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre
05/13 Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle
05/14 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
05/16 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
05/19 Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
05/20 London, UK - The O2
05/23 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
05/24 Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
05/27 Paris, France - Accor Arena
05/28 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
05/30 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
06/01 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
06/03 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
06/04 Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
06/06 Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
06/08 Vienna, Austria Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D
06/10 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
06/11 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
06/13 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
06/16 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
06/18 Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
08/05 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
08/07 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
08/09 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
08/13 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
08/15 Chicago, IL - United Center
08/16 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
08/19 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
08/22 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
08/24 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
08/26 Boston, MA - TD Garden
08/29 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
08/31 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
09/03 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
09/06 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
09/09 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
09/11 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
09/13 Orlando, FL - Kia Center
09/16 Austin, TX - Moody Center
09/18 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
09/20 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
09/24 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
09/26 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum