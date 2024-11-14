Calgary's own pop princess Tate McRae has been riding the momentum of her 2023 sophomore album's hit singles like "greedy" and "exes" — as well as more recent standalone track "It's ok I'm ok" — while touring the world this year. Now, she's announced the forthcoming release of her third studio record, which is set to be previewed by new single "2 hands" later today, and a 2025 world tour announcement.

So Close to What is due February 21 through RCA Records as the follow-up to last year's Think Later. McRae shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Making this album has been the most beautiful and exciting journey & i cannot wait to finally share it with you !!!!!!!!!!"

While So Close to What is available for pre-order now, we'll have to wait a little bit longer to hear a taste of it: the single "2 hands" will be released later today at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, alongside the premiere of a music video. Other details on the album remain sparse as of yet, so stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

McRae's Miss Possessive Tour with Zara Larsson will bring her to North America next summer, with Canadian shows scheduled in Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal for August. You can sign up to access the presale — beginning November 20 — here until November 18 ahead of tickets going on sale to the general public on November 22. See the full list of dates below.

Tate McRae 2025 Tour Dates:

03/18 Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Centre

03/22 Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina

03/23 Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile

03/25 Santiago, Chile - Teatro Coliseo

03/27 Bogota, Colombia - Estereo Picnic

03/29 São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brazil

05/07 Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena

05/09 Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

05/13 Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle

05/14 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

05/16 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

05/19 Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

05/20 London, UK - The O2

05/23 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

05/24 Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

05/27 Paris, France - Accor Arena

05/28 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

05/30 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

06/01 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

06/03 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

06/04 Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

06/06 Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

06/08 Vienna, Austria Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D

06/10 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

06/11 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

06/13 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

06/16 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

06/18 Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

08/05 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

08/07 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

08/09 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

08/13 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

08/15 Chicago, IL - United Center

08/16 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

08/19 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

08/22 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

08/24 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

08/26 Boston, MA - TD Garden

08/29 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

08/31 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

09/03 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

09/06 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

09/09 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

09/11 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

09/13 Orlando, FL - Kia Center

09/16 Austin, TX - Moody Center

09/18 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

09/20 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

09/24 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

09/26 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum