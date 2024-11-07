film
Elliot Page, Rufus Wainwright Among Honourees at Inaugural PTP Pink Awards
PUBLISHED Nov 7, 2024
Elliot Page and Rufus Wainwright are among the 2SLGBTQIA+ Canadians being honoured at tonight's inaugural PTP Pink Awards at the Globe and...
'Small Things Like These' Finds Gothic Horror in the Magdalene Laundries
Directed by Tim Mielants
PUBLISHED Nov 7, 2024
Fresh off last year's award-winning success in the worldwide phenomenon that was 'Oppenheimer,' Cillian Murphy is back in the more modest...
Cineplex to Make Online Ticket Fees More Obvious
PUBLISHED Nov 6, 2024
Ticketmaster isn't the only entertainment giant that stands accused of misleading consumers with hidden fees: Cineplex, the largest cinema...
Charli XCX Joins the Cast of 'Sacrifice'
PUBLISHED Nov 6, 2024
Joan of Arc is officially brat. Charli XCX continues her cultural takeover as she joins the cast of 'Sacrifice, 'which is "loosely inspired...
Christina Applegate Opens Up About Multiple Sclerosis Pain: "I Lay in Bed Screaming"
PUBLISHED Nov 6, 2024
A little over three years ago, decorated actor Christina Applegate revealed that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) at age...
Tom Hanks on Movie Critics: "Let Me Tell You Something About These Cocksuckers"
PUBLISHED Nov 6, 2024
After 40 years of gracing our screens, Tom Hanks knows a thing or two about a thing or two (film and television, namely). That includes an...
'The Piano Lesson' Strikes a Healing Chord
Directed by Malcolm Washington
PUBLISHED Nov 6, 2024
Eight years after Denzel Washington brought August Wilson's play 'Fences' to cinematic life, another Washington is trying his hand at one of...
Hot Docs' Bloor West Location Is Up for Sale
PUBLISHED Nov 5, 2024
Hot Docs' landmark Ted Rogers Cinema is officially up for sale. Following a year of urgent financial challenges and reorganization, the...