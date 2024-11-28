The days are becoming shorter and shorter and it's finally starting to get cold out! As we ramp up to the holiday season and ignore the inevitable threat of seasonal depression, get cozy with MUBI's new releases for December as you continue to procrastinate your holiday shopping.

MUBI is feeling the holiday spirit with Christmas Eve in Miller's Point starring Michael Cera, who is kicking off the new set of releases on December 6 alongside cult-favourite The People's Joker making its streaming debut.

Angelina Jolie stars as Maria Callas in Maria, the latest feature film from Pablo Larraín that will arrive on the streamer on December 11.

Dahomey shortly follows Maria on December 13, a documentary film by Mati Diop about 25 artifacts from the Kingdom of Dahomey returning to its country of origin, the present-day Republic of Benin, after being plundered by French colonial troops in 1892.

Lastly, MUBI is also welcoming the short An Urban Allegory by Alice Rohrwacher, who questions how Plato's famous Allegory of the Cave thought experiment would work if the prisoner were a seven-year-old boy.

Check out all the new arrivals to MUBI below, and don't forget to check out what's happening on Paramunt+, Netflix, Prime and DIsney+ too!

December 6

Christmas Eve in Miller's Point

The People's Joker

December 11

Maria

December 13

Dahomey

December 20

An Urban Allegory

Try MUBI for 30 days free.