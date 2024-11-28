It's nearly December, which means that swirling vortex of holiday cheer is coming in quick — do you have all your presents yet? Are you ready to spar with your uncle over the concept of basic human rights?

Regardless of what you're expecting this holiday season, there's one thing you can be sure of: CBC Gem has some stellar new movies and TV to offer.

On December 1, you can catch the exclusive Canadian premiere of the Hugh Bonneville and Jack Lowden-starring The Gold, inspired by the most audacious heist in British history. Starting December 6, you can catch period drama A Gentleman in Moscow, starring Ewan McGregor and based on the best-selling book by Amor Towles. That same day marks the arrival of season 3 of Pamela Adlon's Better Things.

A new episode of the CBC Music Presents: Live at Massey Hall also arrives on December 6, featuring a candid conversation with the Tragically Hip. If you need some just left-of-centre holiday vibes, you can also catch The Night Before, starring Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Anthony Mackie on December 6, while Double Holiday and The Great British Baking Show Season 14: New Year's Eve Special arrive on December 23 and 26, respectively.

Beginning December 30, you can celebrate the 10th anniversary of Schitt's Creek with a CBC Gem collection of the most iconic episodes, and a series marathon on the CBC Comedy FAST channel that runs through January 13.

There's all that and so much more coming your way on CBC Gem, and you can also check out the new arrivals on Prime Video, the National Film Board of Canada, Netflix, Disney+ and more.

December 1

Jimmy and Jamie's Festive Feast

The Gold, S1

December 3

The Unique Boutique, S1

Better Date Than Never, S2

Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family

December 6

A Gentleman in Moscow

Better Things, S3

Life of Pi

Peppa Pig, S4

American Cats: The Good, the Bad & the Cuddly

The Night Before

CBC Music Presents: Live at Massey Hall - This Is Our Life: In Conversation with the Tragically Hip

December 10

15 Ways My Dad Almost Died

December 11

100 Days That Rocked the Royals

A Very Brassic Christmas

December 13

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Bravest Knight, S2

December 17

The Bird in My Backyard

December 20

The Shape of Water

Lana Longbeard

December 22

Little Women

December 23

Double Holiday

December 26

The Great British Baking Show S14: New Year's Special

December 27

Prince George: A King for the Future

The Descendants

Julie & Julia

December 29

Captain Fantastic