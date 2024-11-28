It's nearly December, which means that swirling vortex of holiday cheer is coming in quick — do you have all your presents yet? Are you ready to spar with your uncle over the concept of basic human rights?
Regardless of what you're expecting this holiday season, there's one thing you can be sure of: CBC Gem has some stellar new movies and TV to offer.
On December 1, you can catch the exclusive Canadian premiere of the Hugh Bonneville and Jack Lowden-starring The Gold, inspired by the most audacious heist in British history. Starting December 6, you can catch period drama A Gentleman in Moscow, starring Ewan McGregor and based on the best-selling book by Amor Towles. That same day marks the arrival of season 3 of Pamela Adlon's Better Things.
A new episode of the CBC Music Presents: Live at Massey Hall also arrives on December 6, featuring a candid conversation with the Tragically Hip. If you need some just left-of-centre holiday vibes, you can also catch The Night Before, starring Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Anthony Mackie on December 6, while Double Holiday and The Great British Baking Show Season 14: New Year's Eve Special arrive on December 23 and 26, respectively.
Beginning December 30, you can celebrate the 10th anniversary of Schitt's Creek with a CBC Gem collection of the most iconic episodes, and a series marathon on the CBC Comedy FAST channel that runs through January 13.
There's all that and so much more coming your way on CBC Gem, and you can also check out the new arrivals on Prime Video, the National Film Board of Canada, Netflix, Disney+ and more.
December 1
Jimmy and Jamie's Festive Feast
The Gold, S1
December 3
The Unique Boutique, S1
Better Date Than Never, S2
Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family
December 6
A Gentleman in Moscow
Better Things, S3
Life of Pi
Peppa Pig, S4
American Cats: The Good, the Bad & the Cuddly
The Night Before
CBC Music Presents: Live at Massey Hall - This Is Our Life: In Conversation with the Tragically Hip
December 10
15 Ways My Dad Almost Died
December 11
100 Days That Rocked the Royals
A Very Brassic Christmas
December 13
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Bravest Knight, S2
December 17
The Bird in My Backyard
December 20
The Shape of Water
Lana Longbeard
December 22
Little Women
December 23
Double Holiday
December 26
The Great British Baking Show S14: New Year's Special
December 27
Prince George: A King for the Future
The Descendants
Julie & Julia
December 29
Captain Fantastic