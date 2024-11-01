film
'Spirit in the Blood' Muddles Its Worthy Message
Directed by Carly May Borgstrom
PUBLISHED Nov 1, 2024
"We just wanted to be brave!" declares 15-year-old Emerson Grimm (Summer H. Howell) at a pivotal moment in Carly May Borgstrom's thriller...
'Dahomey' Is a Poetic Meditation on Decolonization
Directed by Mati Diop
PUBLISHED Nov 1, 2024
In the documentary 'Dahomey,' Franco-Senegalese director Mati Diop masterfully presents an interrogative and poetic meditation on...
'Emilia Pérez' Wows with Fresh, Vibrant Performances
Directed by Jacques Audiard
PUBLISHED Nov 1, 2024
Musical crime comedy 'Emilia Pérez' began to make waves after the film won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, and its female...
Quentin Tarantino Refuses to Watch Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' Movies
PUBLISHED Oct 31, 2024
This summer, one of our foremost cinephiles, Quentin Tarantino, made it clear why he has zero intention of watching 'Toy Story 4.' As it...
'Here' Pushes the Boundaries of Technology but Forgets About Characters
Directed by Robert Zemeckis
PUBLISHED Oct 31, 2024
Previously directing cinematic titans such as 'Back to the Future,' 'Cast Away' and 'Forrest Gump,' Robert Zemeckis is back with 'Here.' But...
Here's Everything Leaving Netflix Canada in November 2024
PUBLISHED Oct 31, 2024
It's Halloween, so here's a trick rather than a treat: some titles will be leaving Netflix in the coming months. Subscribers can say bye-bye...
Here's What's Coming to Netflix Canada in November 2024
PUBLISHED Oct 31, 2024
The culmination of October spookies has come at last: it's Halloween! Boo! Most streaming platforms kept their horror programming to...
Here's Everything Coming to Disney+ Canada in November 2024
PUBLISHED Oct 31, 2024
As Marvel slows down its release schedule, the Beatles seem to be Disney+'s new cash cow, as yet another Beatles doc is included in the...