'Memoir of a Snail' Is a Highly Specific Gut Punch
Directed by Adam Elliot
PUBLISHED Nov 12, 2024
There are very few movies quite like 'Memoir of a Snail.' Director Adam Elliot's previous film, 2009's 'Mary and Max,' comes the closest to...
'The Bear' Teases Season 4 with New Clip
PUBLISHED Nov 12, 2024
Season 3 of 'The Bear' didn't live up to the very high standard set by the show's first season, did it? Oh well! Carmy and the gang will be...
Timothée Chalamet Spent Five Years Training with a Harmonica Coach to Play Bob Dylan
PUBLISHED Nov 12, 2024
Sure, we've heard Timothée Chalamet do a solid job singing classic tunes from Bob Dylan in previous teases of new...
Mattel Pulls 'Wicked' Dolls After Linking to Porn Site on Box
PUBLISHED Nov 11, 2024
If you're already fatigued by the sheer amount of brand deals the new 'Wicked' adaptation has gotten, here's some sweet vindication. Mattel...
Nathan Fielder's 'The Rehearsal' Confirmed for Season 2 in 2025
PUBLISHED Nov 11, 2024
Nathan Fielder's semi-reality cringe comedy 'The Rehearsal' is returning for a second season in 2025. HBO Max has released a sizzle reel...
Denis Villeneuve Responds to Quentin Tarantino's Dismissal of 'Dune': "What I Did Was Not a Remake"
PUBLISHED Nov 11, 2024
Quentin Tarantino recently dismissed Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' movies, arguing that he didn't need to see it because he's already watched...
Bill Burr and Mk.gee Divided Viewers on 'Saturday Night Live'
November 9, 2024
PUBLISHED Nov 10, 2024
The morning after, Bill Burr and Mk.gee earned divided reactions to their performances on 'Saturday Night Live,' but the new head writers...
Sophie Thatcher Shares Bob Dylan Cover from 'Heretic'
PUBLISHED Nov 7, 2024
After releasing her debut EP in October, singer and actress Sophie Thatcher has shared a cover of Bob Dylan's "Knockin' on Heaven's Door"...