The holiday season will bring gifts, of course — but other things will be taken away from you. Specifically, some content will be leaving Netflix in the coming weeks.

This includes two movies apiece from Paul Blart, Kill Bill, Jumanji and The Dark Night. There's also a whole lotta Bourne leaving Netflix. Little Women will go the way of Beth on December 22, while Mean Girls will get hit by a bus on December 4.

See what's arriving on Netflix Canada in December 24 here. The rest of December 2024's streaming offerings, including Disney+ and Prime Video, can be found here.

Leaving Netflix Canada in December 2024:

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (December 1)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (December 1)

Jumanji: The Next Level (December 2)

Mean Girls (December 4)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (December 5)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Seasons 1–8 (December 7)

The Dark Knight (December 9)

The Dark Knight Rises (December 9)

The Bourne Identity (December 16)

The Bourne Supremacy (December 16)

The Bourne Ultimatum (December 16)

The Bourne Legacy (December 16)

Jason Bourne (December 16)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (December 19)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (December 19)

Little Women (December 22)

