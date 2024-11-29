Disney is surely one of the most Christmassy corporations, and December 2024 will naturally bring lots of seasonal content to Disney+ Canada, along with some other releases to carry you through the holidays.

This includes the return of Marvel's animated show What If...? and the launch of the new Star Wars kids' series Skeleton Crew. Also in the world of cute family content, Dream Productions is a new Pixar series from the Inside Out universe.

Elton John's documentary Never Too Late will come to streaming, following its premiere at TIFF earlier this year. There will also be new eps from all the usual suspects, including Bob's Burgers, Abbot Elementary, What We Do in the Shadows and American Dad. There's even a Christmas episode of The Simpsons that's exclusive to Disney+.

See Disney+ Canada's December 2024 schedule below. The rest of the month's streaming offerings, including Netflix and Prime Video, can be found here.

December 1

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET



December 2

Mickey and the Very Many Christmases

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)



December 3

American Dad (S20, New Episode)

Jung Kook: I Am Still - The Original (All Episodes)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Two-Episode Premiere)

Tracker (S2, New Episode)

FX's What We Do in the Shadows (S6, New Episode)



December 4

Light Shop (Four-Episode Premiere)

The Montaners (Los Montaner) (S2)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)



December 5

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episodes) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)



December 6

Endurance

The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (S12, New Episodes)



December 7

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S3, New Episode)

The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)



December 9

Bluey Minisodes (New Episodes)

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S36, New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET



December 10

American Dad (S20, New Episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (New Episode)

FX's What We Do in the Shadows (S6, New Episode)



December 11

Dream Productions (All Episodes)

Light Shop (New Episodes)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae (All Episodes)



December 12

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)



December 13

Elton John: Never Too Late

Invisible (All Episodes)

The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (S12, New Episodes)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)



December 14

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S3, New Episode)

The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)



December 16

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

The Simpsons (S36, New Episode) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET



December 17

American Dad (S20, New Episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (New Episode)

The Simpsons Christmas Double-Episode Exclusive to Disney+ "O C'mon All Ye Faithful"

FX's What We Do in the Shadows (S6, New Episode)



December 18

Light Shop (New Episodes)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth (All Episodes)

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1)



December 19

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)



December 20

Bob's Burgers (S15, New Episode)

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (S12, New Episodes)



December 21

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S3, New Episode)



December 22

Marvel Animation's What If…? (S3, Premiere Episode)



December 23

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, New Episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S2, New Episodes)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

Marvel Animation's What If…? (S3, New Episode)



December 24

American Dad (S20, New Episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (New Episode)

Marvel Animation's What If…? (S3, New Episode)



December 25

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade at 11 a.m. ET

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

Marvel Animation's What If…? (S3, New Episode)



December 26

Blink

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

Sugarcane

Tsunami: Race Against Time (All Episodes)

Marvel Animation's What If…? (S3, New Episode)



December 27

John Williams in Tokyo

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

Marvel Animation's What If…? (S3, New Episode)



December 28

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (S3, New Episodes)

Marvel Animation's What If…? (S3, New Episode)



December 29

Marvel Animation's What If…? (S3, New Episode)



December 30

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)



December 31

American Dad (S20, New Episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)