film
An Official Fleetwood Mac Documentary Is in the Works
PUBLISHED Nov 19, 2024
In a world that has had a 'Daisy Jones & the Six TV' series living in it for over a year now, the source material for the book somehow still...
'The Line' Exposes the Toxic Side of Frat Life
Directed by Ethan Berger
PUBLISHED Nov 19, 2024
The horrors of hazing at fraternities have been well-documented and condemned over the years. However, despite the depths of humiliation an...
Seth Rogen Is the Boss in New Trailer for 'The Studio'
PUBLISHED Nov 19, 2024
Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Seth Rogen's new comedy series 'The Studio,' which is arriving March 26, 2025...
Charli XCX Was So Julia and the Lonely Island Were Brat on 'SNL'
November 16, 2024
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2024
Pulling double duty, beloved pop superstar Charli XCX was a great host and fine musical guest on a well-written and cameo-rich...
They're Transvestigating the Sexiest Man Alive
PUBLISHED Nov 15, 2024
In a left-field turn of events this week, 'People Magazine' awarded their highly coveted Sexiest Man Alive honour to actor John Krasinski...
Conan O'Brien to Host 2025 Oscars
PUBLISHED Nov 15, 2024
Conan O'Brien has been revealed as the host of the 97th Academy Awards. "America demanded it and now it's happening," O'Brien shared in a...
Brotherly Love Is a Balm in 'A Real Pain'
Directed by Jesse Eisenberg
PUBLISHED Nov 15, 2024
Everyone has someone in their life they oscillate wildly back and forth on whether they love or hate them. That person's their complete...
Cameron Diaz Returns in 'Back in Action,' Her First Film in 11 Years
PUBLISHED Nov 14, 2024
Cameron Diaz is back — 'Back in Action,' that is. She is breaking her 11-year acting hiatus with an upcoming action-comedy with Jamie Foxx...