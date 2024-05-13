film
Corus to Decrease Spending on CanCon Programming
PUBLISHED May 13, 2024
The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunciations Commission (CRTC) has granted Corus Entertainment permission to spend less money on...
Owen Teague and Kevin Durand Bring Humanity to Simian Roles in 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'
PUBLISHED May 13, 2024
According to Owen Teague and Kevin Durand, two actors who make their simian debut in Wes Ball's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the fran...
Roger Corman, King of B Movies, Dead at 98
PUBLISHED May 13, 2024
Roger Corman — the prolific, cult-beloved "King of B movies" who has produced and directed hundreds of low-budget gems, including 'Little...
Steve Buscemi Victim of "Random Act of Violence" in Manhattan
PUBLISHED May 13, 2024
Steve Buscemi was injured in a "random act of violence" by a stranger in New York City last week, his publicist confirmed. The actor was...
Maya Rudolph and Vampire Weekend Had Rip-Roaring Fun on Strangely Scatological 'SNL'
May 11, 2024
PUBLISHED May 12, 2024
Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph returned to have some rip-roaring fun (there were a number of jokes about farting and pants pooping),...
The Promising 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Doesn't Quite Reign Supreme
Directed by Wes Ball
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
The Andy Serkis-helmed Planet of the Apes reboot is arguably one of the greatest trilogies of all time. The innovative use of motion captur...
The Beatles' Feature Films Ranked from Worst to Best
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
The Beatles are back on the silver screen — or, rather, the silver stream. The 1970 film Let It Be has been lovingly restored and rerelease...
A New 'Lord of the Rings' Film Will Follow 'The Hunt for Gollum'
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
A new series of live-action Lord of the Rings films will be led by a movie centred on Andy Serkis's Gollum...