Josh Brolin was the big baddie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his portrayal of Thanos in several films, culminating in his role as the primary antagonist of 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Now, he has acknowledged the plot hole in "The Snap."

As fans will remember, Thanos collected six Infinity Stones and erased half of all life with a snap of his fingers in order to reverse overpopulation and preserve resources. However, when Brolin attended Comic-Con, fans pointed out the logical flaw of this storyline.

Brolin said during an appearance on the podcast Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers, "People come up and they go, 'Hey, did you think about, when you snapped your fingers and killed half the universe, did you think maybe you could snap your fingers with that kind of power and double the resources?'"

Brolin concluded, "And I was like, 'Fuck, they're right. Why didn't I do that instead?'"

Whoops! Oh well. Evidently it wasn't too much of a problem for audiences, since Endgame is the second-highest-grossing film of all time, while Infinity War is sixth.