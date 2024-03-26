Fantasia International Film Festival
'With Love and a Major Organ' Dissects the Heart of Our Times
Directed by Kim Albright
PUBLISHED Mar 26, 2024
In her feature directorial debut, Kim Albright presents a lo-fi fable about modern society's increasing detachment from humanity...
'Polaris' Shines Bright in a Post-Apocalyptic Winter
Directed by KC Carthew
PUBLISHED Aug 28, 2023
Chosen as the opening film for this year's Fantasia International Film Festival, Polaris has been dubbed the "Mad Max of the Arctic" and is...
Fantasia 2023: 'A Disturbance in the Force' Redeems the 'Star Wars Holiday Special' (Sort Of)
Directed by Jeremy Coon and Steve Kozak
PUBLISHED Aug 10, 2023
There is a general feeling of forgiveness throughout A Disturbance in the Force. Jeremy Coon and Steve Kozak's documentary about the much-m...
'Talk to Me' Finds Fresh Scares in Classic Horror
Directed by Michael and Danny Philippou
PUBLISHED Jul 26, 2023
The RackaRacka twins, Michael and Danny Philippou, have built their brand on hilariously gory YouTube videos that can be easy to grow out o...
Montreal's Fantasia International Film Festival Returns for 26th Edition
PUBLISHED Jul 7, 2022
This year marks the 26th anniversary of Montreal's Fantasia International Film Festival, which runs from July 14 to August 3. The festival...
'Skinamarink' Is the Stuff of Nightmares
Directed by Kyle Edward Ball
PUBLISHED Jan 10, 2022
It's usually a wonderful thing when a movie can capture your imagination. And it's usually positively lovely if a film can transport you ba...
'Yakuza Princess' Gives Japanese Gangster Cinema a Modern Update
Directed by Vicente Amorim
PUBLISHED Aug 24, 2021
It doesn't take long for Yakuza Princess to establish its violent tone. We immediately witness the horrific slaughter of a family in Osaka,...
Fantasia Review: 'Indemnity' Is a How-To on Great Action Sequences
Directed by Travis Taute
PUBLISHED Aug 20, 2021
It's safe to say that there is a genre film Renaissance happening in South Africa right now, as a new generation of directors are making fi...