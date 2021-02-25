DVD
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole [Blu-Ray]
Zack Synder
PUBLISHED Feb 25, 2021
It may not break new ground story-wise, but Legend of the Guardians certainly is a grand visual accomplishment. Based on youth fantasy seri...
'A Faithful Man' Is an Exuberant and Unconventional Love Story
Directed by Louis Garrel
PUBLISHED Nov 20, 2019
It's not often that you stumble upon a film that possesses great pacing, dedicated performances and two whirlwind romances, but that is fou...
Kittie
Origins/Evolutions
PUBLISHED Mar 27, 2018
Four years in the making — starting with a crowd-funding campaign in 2014 — the long-awaited, career-spanning documentary about metal icons...
The Reflektor Tapes
Directed by Kahlil Joseph and Arcade Fire
PUBLISHED Jan 25, 2017
"One of the deep roots of Arcade Fire's aesthetic is trying to ignore the world and make art just with the people in the room around you,"...
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close [Blu-Ray]
Stephen Daldry
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Stephen Daldry's (The Reader, The Hours) latest slice of grief-stricken melodrama (based upon the Jonathan Safran Foer novel of a young boy...
The Swell Season
Nick August-Perna, Chris Dapkins & Carlo Mirabella-Davis
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
It may sound like damning with faint praise, but Once may just be the best movie musical of the last decade. It has a disarming naturalism,...
A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas [Blu-Ray]
Todd Strauss-Schulson
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
A complete break with reality, outside of the drug-induced hallucinations, is appropriate for the once lovable, but now mostly just nasty s...
Cowboys and Aliens [Blu-Ray]
Jon Favreau
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
This summer's Cowboys and Aliens had the potential to be one of this year's most profitable blockbusters. However, just like Snakes on a Pl...