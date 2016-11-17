DVD
Tom & Jerry: Golden Collection Volume One
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
While William Hanna and Joseph Barbera might have had many successful creations during their long and fruitful animation partnership, there...
Crazy, Stupid, Love [Blu-Ray]
Glenn Ficarra & John Requa
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Beyond the craziness and stupidity of the titular love, this milquetoast, occasionally meandering star-power comedy suggests that the relen...
Eastbound & Down: Season 2
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Love it or hate it, there's never been anything on TV quite like Eastbound & Down and unless the show's talented, but insane, creators come...
El Topo [Blu-Ray]
Alejandro Jodorowsky
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Alejandro Jodorowsky's El Topo (1970) is credited as being the first "Midnight Movie," and while not the best film-to-get-high-to of its er...
The Holy Mountain [Blu-Ray]
Alejandro Jodorowsky
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
The Holy Mountain is basically the closest thing to tripping on LSD without actually doing it (or so I imagine). The entire film is a hallu...
Colony
Carter Gunn & Ross McDonnell
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
I recently had the pleasure of exchanging a dialogue with a staunch conservative who asserted that "colony collapse disorder" – a rec...
Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll
Mat Whitecross
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Ian Dury was elevated to the status of national treasure in the UK sometime before his death in 2000 from cancer, so it would make sense th...
Crime Novel (Romanzo Criminale)
Michele Placido
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Remember Stand by Me and that trio of young, audacious swains who thought they could conquer the world with a profuse supply of Pez and hea...