comedy
Ryan Gosling & Mikey Day Brought Beavis & Butt-Head to the 'Fall Guy' Premiere
PUBLISHED May 1, 2024
Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day weren't the only ones cracking up while portraying Beavis and Butt-Head on 'SNL' earlier this month, but the...
Jerry Seinfeld Says the "Extreme Left" and "P.C. Crap" Are Killing TV Comedy
PUBLISHED Apr 29, 2024
Jerry Seinfeld is throwing the toaster into the bathtub amid his press tour for 'Unfrosted,' his movie about Pop-Tarts. After recently...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: April 26, 2024
PUBLISHED Apr 26, 2024
toot, reports about Donald's poop chute, Taylor's work falls into disrepute, TikTok gets the boot, and much more from this week in funny t...
Exclaim! Comics: I Want My CDs!!!
PUBLISHED Apr 24, 2024
Spring has sprung! And yet, without any instruction from us, this month's artists turned in a surprisingly creepy selection of comics, incl...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: April 19, 2024
PUBLISHED Apr 19, 2024
SECDEE, Eastern European accentedly, NBC not MBC, you use FLACs not MP3s, and much more from this week in funny tweets...
Seth MacFarlane Doesn't See Any Reason to End 'Family Guy': "People Still Love It"
PUBLISHED Apr 17, 2024
'Family Guy' is 22 seasons — certifiably balls — deep, and it doesn't show any signs of stopping. In a new 'Los Angeles Times' interview...
Kevin Hart Joins Edmonton's Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
PUBLISHED Apr 16, 2024
The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival has made another major addition to its Edmonton lineup, announcing that Kevin Hart will join in its...
Conan O'Brien Has a Bone in His Pocket Thanks to 'Hot Ones'
PUBLISHED Apr 12, 2024
When Conan O'Brien began his recent appearance on 'Hot Ones' by saying he's "terrible" with hot food, apparently it's not because it burns...