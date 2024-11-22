It's a huge day for guys that will cheat on you: it's the day that Exclaim! releases its weekly roundup of music memes and shitposts from across the internet. Whether you're mourning the death of Brat Summer or definitely maybe scouring social media for living room design inspo, these memes will give your what you're looking for.
@theoshakes Coldplay be doing this every time 😂 #coldplay #concert #christmartin #vivalavida #songs #musicians #impression #uk #nz #aus #canada #usa ♬ original sound - Theo Shakes
@americanfille Rac Rac City 🧀 #raclette #france ♬ Rack city - ⭐️⭐️⭐️
@mangogrl777
me and my ladies love practice every day x♬ Jerkin' - Amyl and The Sniffers
@phat_wes 2.5 years ago i post the first Skunk skit #skunk #diymusic #houseshow #bones #phatwes #musiciansoftiktok ♬ Basement Scene - Deerhunter
@thatbrownie 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #TaylorSwift #erastour #swifttok #taylorsversion #erastourtoronto #friendshipbracelets ♬ original sound - Mossbot
@maryzemusic Wait wait wait this beat goes crazy #womeninmalefields #songofthesummer #losangeles #musicindustry #musicproducer #womeninmenfields #femaleproducer ♬ dat anaconduhh sound bb - nueruuu
@ronstadtdad Series: what do you like about going to DIY punk shows lmao i love this girl #diypunk #localmusic #hardcorepunk #musicscene @raini ♬ original sound - alison christoff
@greatekyroga
a little bit tired but brrrrand neuwwwww♬ original sound - Krystian 🇵🇸
@kerrmama #timbaland #morningafterdark #the2000s @Timbaland ♬ Morning After Dark (Featuring Nelly Furtado & SoShy) - Timbaland