Conan O'Brien Dabbles in Metalcore Thanks to Ontario Band
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
Conan O'Brien is a noted rockabilly fan who has been known to bust out his guitar from time to time — but the comedian has now made an...
John Mulaney Clarifies That Movies Aren't Made in Los Angeles: "That Is Vancouver"
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
Many a true word is spoken in jest, and that adage certainly applies to a recent joke from comedian John Mulaney, who has commented on the...
Gary Gulman Announces Fall North American Tour
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
Comedian Gary Gulman has announced a tour, including a string of Canadian dates this fall. The tour is in support of Gulman's debut book...
Kids in the Hall's Bruce McCulloch Plots BC Tour
PUBLISHED May 6, 2024
Kids in the Hall's Bruce McCulloch has been on a tear through the US with his one-man comedy show, Tales of Bravery & Stupidity, and now...
Jon Stewart Is "So Fucking Sick" of "Anti-Woke" Culture: "I've Lost Two Words in 35 Years"
PUBLISHED May 6, 2024
Although he recently returned to 'The Daily Show,' Jon Stewart is as tired as you are of people returning to their anti-woke talking points...
Dua Lipa's Enthusiasm and Jerry Seinfeld's Cameo Couldn't Redeem a Nonsensical 'SNL'
PUBLISHED May 5, 2024
Despite Dua Lipa's effervescence and enthusiasm, 'Saturday Night Live' had a schedule of sketches that were particularly surreal and random...
This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: May 3, 2024
PUBLISHED May 3, 2024
Trying to request "Sledgehammer" when I'm drunk, Von ShitzinPantz stunk, testing the Cybertruck's trunk, Ant and MJ dunk, and much more fro...
Jim Gaffigan Finds Fun in the "Absurdity of Humans"
PUBLISHED May 3, 2024
During a transitional scene early on in Netflix's Unfrosted, Jerry Seinfeld's new satirical film and directorial debut about the invention...