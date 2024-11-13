Canadian Music Week (CMW) has undergone a rebrand and expansion under the vision of Loft Entertainment and Oak View Group. The festival will continue as Departure Festival and Conference, which is due to take place May 6–11, 2025, in Toronto at Hotel X and various venues.

Said to "deepen community connections, invite audiences to explore the city's diverse creative landscape and solidify its presence as a must-attend event for creatives from around the world," Departure will henceforth expand into other art disciplines besides music, including technology and comedy for its 2025 inaugural edition. The event will expand into film and fashion in the near future.

"Departure honours where we've come from and celebrates where we are going," said Kevin Barton, Executive Producer at Loft Entertainment. "We're creating a launchpad that opens doors to deeper, more inclusive conversations and showcases the richness of Toronto's cultural scene, celebrates Canadian creatives, and welcomes global artists. We invite industry professionals, music and arts lovers and festivalgoers to experience the event in a whole new way."

Early-bird conference and priority passes go on sale November 22, with additional tiers going on sale in the coming months.

See Departure's website for further details.