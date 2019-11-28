CMW
Pussy Riot Announce Toronto Show
PUBLISHED Nov 28, 2019
Though Canadian Music Week is still months away, organizers have wasted no time in revealing that Pussy Riot will help kick off their 2020...
Canadian Music Week
March 28 to 31 - Toronto, Ontario
PUBLISHED Jun 20, 2019
By Cam Lindsay, Del F. Cowie, Michael Johnston, Patrick Lejtenyi, Rob Ferraz, Roman Sokal, Scott Ingram Bishop This MC cemented his rep b...
CMW Reveals Full 2019 Lineup
PUBLISHED Apr 17, 2019
Ahead of kicking off Canadian Music Week's 2019 edition next month, festival organizers have officially announced the event's full lineup....
Dave Grohl Is Coming to CMW
PUBLISHED Apr 17, 2019
Canadian Music Week revealed its full 2019 music programming this morning, and with that announcement comes the news that Foo Fighters fron...
CMW Reveals Initial 2019 Lineup with Azealia Banks, Television, James Barker Band
PUBLISHED Mar 14, 2019
Canadian Music Week is set to take over Toronto once again this spring, and organizers have now revealed the first wave of acts set to play...
Dusted
The Garrison, Toronto ON, May 12
PUBLISHED May 13, 2018
Tech issues pushed back Dusted's already late start time, so it was a bold move for group mastermind (and Holy Fuck member) Brian Borcherdt...
Jo Passed
The Garrison, Toronto ON, May 12
PUBLISHED May 13, 2018
Jo Passed sprang from the ashes of Sprïng, a weirdo Vancouver art band who never really found their stride. But in Jo Passed, singer-guitar...
Deliluh
Lower Bay Station, Toronto ON, May 11
PUBLISHED May 12, 2018
West-end Toronto stalwarts Deliluh have been making a bit of a stir in the city's underground for some time now, and an upcoming reissue of...