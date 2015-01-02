2014 In Lists
Exclaim!'s 2014 in Lists:
Top 20 Most Anticipated Albums of 2015
PUBLISHED Jan 2, 2015
We've ranked all of our favourite albums of the year, but this list is nearly as important: It's a ranking of the most hotly anticipated al...
Rich Aucoin, Tiësto and Jon Hopkins Lead Our New Year's Eve Can't Miss Concerts
PUBLISHED Dec 29, 2014
New Year's Eve is the biggest party night of the year, and this means that concertgoers will want to choose wisely when deciding how to spe...
Top 10 Trends We Could Live Without in 2015
PUBLISHED Dec 22, 2014
The year 2014 was full of some obvious trends, some good (like anything and everything Young Thug did) and, well, many bad. At the risk of...
Six Highs and Lows from DJ Mustard's 2014
PUBLISHED Dec 22, 2014
Starting with Tyga's 2012 hit "Rack City," DJ Mustard's involvement in rap music has — whether or not we'd like to admit it — p...
5 Metal Acts From Joking to Not Joking
PUBLISHED Dec 19, 2014
Mocking metal is easy, but authentic parody is hard because the truth is always more over-the-top than any caricature. Between the endless...
Five Folk Albums from Minimalist to Maximalist
PUBLISHED Dec 19, 2014
Neither the 12-member supergroup nor barebones simplicity took hold as a prevalent theme in 2014 — like the very definition of folk/c...
Top 5 Reasons Toronto R&B Is Ready for Its Closeup
PUBLISHED Dec 18, 2014
"Local" used to be a pejorative when it came to R&B in Toronto. When commercial urban radio first launched, they played good music and they...
Four Reasons Tanya Tagaq Broke Through in 2014
PUBLISHED Dec 18, 2014
The sublime Tanya Tagaq should be on anyone's short list of 2014's most noteworthy Canadian musicians. Over the course of five electrifying...