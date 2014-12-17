2014 In Lists
Exclaim!'s Best of 2014:
Top 10 Reissues
PUBLISHED Dec 17, 2014
With the vinyl resurgence now bigger than ever, it seems the music industry is now just as focused on the past as it is on the present. As...
Exclaim!'s 2014 in Lists:
Top 5 Albums Heralding Disco's Return
PUBLISHED Dec 17, 2014
Even in the year that Yeezus shook the world, Daft Punk's epic disco suite Random Access Memories had a more tangible influence, yanking di...
Exclaim!'s Best of 2014:
Top 10 EPs
PUBLISHED Dec 16, 2014
As we look in the rear-view at our Top 10 albums lists by genre, we've assembled a list of some of the best extended players to come out th...
Exclaim!'s 2014 in Lists:
Top 10 Covers Albums of 2014
PUBLISHED Dec 16, 2014
For some reason, the music industry has long conflated singer and songwriter as if the acts of creation and expression were one job. But 20...
Exclaim!'s Best of 2014:
Top 10 Hip-Hop Albums
PUBLISHED Dec 15, 2014
Our Top 10 albums lists by genre continue with our staff picks for the best of hip-hop this year. Click next to read through the albums one...
Exclaim!'s 2014 in Lists:
Top 5 Comedy Albums
PUBLISHED Dec 15, 2014
Laughter. Where does it come from? In 2014, only these five places. Don't forget to head over to our 2014 in Lists section to see more o...
Exclaim!'s Best of 2014:
Top 10 Country, Folk & Blues Albums
PUBLISHED Dec 12, 2014
Our Top 10 albums lists by genre continue with our staff picks for the best of country, folk & blues this year. Click "next" at the bottom...
Exclaim!'s 2014 in Lists:
Top 10 Beefs
PUBLISHED Dec 12, 2014
In theory, it'd be a much nicer world if everyone could just get along. But wouldn't that be so boring? At least on a smaller scale, it's f...