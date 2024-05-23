Articles by A. Harmony
Amaarae Is a Clever Alchemist on 'Fountain Baby'
PUBLISHED Jun 8, 2023
In a 2020 interview with Pitchfork, Amaarae wondered whether African music was on the brink of global popularity, similar to how Sean Paul...
Kelela Takes Flight on the Stunning 'Raven'
PUBLISHED Feb 17, 2023
On the front cover of Kelela's Raven, the singer is submerged in a borderless body of water, her face just barely visible above the surface...
Steve Lacy's Breakup Album 'Gemini Rights' Is in a League of Its Own
PUBLISHED Jul 20, 2022
Following in the tradition of many greats before him, Steve Lacy's latest effort is the lemonade squeezed from a sour relationship split. T...
Moonchild Place Comfort at the Core of Creation on 'Starfruit'
PUBLISHED Feb 15, 2022
Moonchild's fifth studio effort is a pleasant contradiction. On one hand, the California trio offer comforting sameness: warm, soothing cof...
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's Chemistry Is Airtight on 'An Evening with Silk Sonic'
PUBLISHED Nov 15, 2021
It started off as an inside joke. But even though Silk Sonic's cheeky lyrics and comedic delivery play like an SNL sketch, Bruno Mars and A...
Yebba's 'Dawn' Introduces an Extraordinary New Voice
PUBLISHED Sep 17, 2021
Yebba has an extraordinary gift. This much has been evident since the moment her 2016 Sofar NYC performance, a haunting delivery of her son...
Montreal's Chiiild Moves from Usher Collaborator to Solo Trailblazer
PUBLISHED Jun 29, 2021
Chiiild — the pseudonym of songwriter Yonatan Ayal — is unfailingly optimistic. It's only fitting that his studio debut, out July 23, is ca...
LOONY Is Both the Sun and the Breeze on 'soft thing' EP
PUBLISHED Jun 28, 2021
It's been more than a year since Scarborough singer LOONY dropped her JOYRiDE EP. Her follow-up, soft thing, proves that the time between p...