Articles by A. Harmony
Justin Nozuka Picks Sincerity over Variety on 'then, now & again'
PUBLISHED Apr 16, 2021
On his first collection of songs since 2018's Run to Waters, Justin Nozuka tries to channel his musical beginnings. He cites '70s singer-so...
'House of Balloons' Turns 10: How the Weeknd Beat the Odds and Turned R&B on Its Head
PUBLISHED Mar 18, 2021
In the late '00s, R&B had a certain gloss. Neo-soul's grip on the soundscape had loosened, trading soulful earthiness for upbeat, synth-inf...
Lucky Daye Explores the Ugly Side of Romance on 'Table for Two' EP
PUBLISHED Feb 12, 2021
At first glance, Table for Two has all the markings of a Valentine's Day haymaker: it's an EP full of duets from R&B darling Lucky Daye wit...
TOBi's Journey from Mental Health Advocate to Canada's Rising R&B Star
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2020
The day before TOBi's latest album, ELEMENTS Vol. 1, dropped, Lagos State was on fire. Ongoing anti-police brutality protests there took a...
'ELEMENTS Vol. 1' Cements TOBi's Status as a Burgeoning Global Superstar
PUBLISHED Oct 21, 2020
Though his image boasts an unflappable cool, Brampton crooner TOBi proves to be a sprightly performer on ELEMENTS Vol. 1, slinking effortle...
Honey Jam Celebrates 25 Years of Championing Canadian Female Artists
PUBLISHED Sep 29, 2020
Honey Jam founder Ebonnie Rowe started 2020 by crossing a big item off of her bucket list. "There was one big, spectacular thing I was able...
Westside Gunn Owns His '90s Throwback Style on 'Pray for Paris'
PUBLISHED May 15, 2020
Grimy, soulful and rife with the infectious, gun-like ad libs we have grown to love, Westside Gunn's third studio effort is largely without...
Lil Baby
My Turn
PUBLISHED Apr 2, 2020
Like the name of his winning single, "Sum 2 Prove" implies, Atlanta's Lil Baby approaches My Turn like he's trying to silence doubters. On...