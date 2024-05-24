The Shallows

Unknown

Release date: June 24From Shark Night 3D to the entire Sharknado franchise, the underwater thriller has become a punch line in recent years. The Shallows stars Blake Lively as Nancy, a surfer who gets stranded on a giant rock a mere 200 yards from shore. Unfortunately, the only thing separating her from her freedom is a massive, hungry great white shark. There are only two other cast members (Óscar Jaenada and Sedona Legge), suggesting this is going for the ocean-set minimalism of Open Water (2003) or even All Is Lost (2013). Plus, Collet-Serra has proven to be a serviceable action thriller director, guiding Liam Neeson through dumb-yet-sturdy flicks like(2011), Non-Stop (2014) and Run All Night (2015). Here’s hoping The Shallows saves shark movies from the jaws of self-aware, CGI jokes and circles in as the go-to summer thriller for you and your chums. (Sony)