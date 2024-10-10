music reviews
Klô Pelgag Casts a New Spell on 'Abracadabra'
PUBLISHED Oct 10, 2024
Few singer-songwriters in the Quebec Francophone scene have a knack for drama and dense orchestrations as Klô Pelgag does. Yet, on...
Chat Pile Won't Look Away from the Horror on 'Cool World'
PUBLISHED Oct 9, 2024
In Ralph Bakshi's 'Cool World,' a femme fatale in a supposedly "created" cartoon world uses her wits and her sexuality to try and overcome...
Balance and Composure Are Back in Fighting Form on 'with you in spirit'
PUBLISHED Oct 9, 2024
When the members of Balance and Composure were on the cusp of breaking up, they already knew it was a mistake. Internal divisions...
Japandroids Finally Hit the Brakes on 'Fate & Alcohol'
PUBLISHED Oct 8, 2024
The road beckons Japandroids. In song and on stage, there's always another bar, another girl or another gig to get to. They're a screaming...
Caribou Is a Shapeshifter on 'Honey'
PUBLISHED Oct 7, 2024
It's hard to imagine improving on this year's bounty of electronic music from the likes of Four Tet, Floating Points...
Eliza Niemi Played Into the Bit at Project Nowhere
The Baby G, October 5
PUBLISHED Oct 7, 2024
"I am Eliza Niemi," Eliza Niemi introduced herself to a quiet house last night at the Baby G. "The band is also called Eliza Niemi...
Nilüfer Yanya Opened the Loop in Toronto
Phoenix Concert Theatre, October 5
PUBLISHED Oct 6, 2024
It was almost 10:30 before Nilüfer Yanya graced Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre in the ever so slight chill of October's first Saturday...
Leah Singer and Lee Ranaldo Forged a New Road Ahead at Toronto's Project Nowhere
St. Anne's, October 4
PUBLISHED Oct 5, 2024
Moments before hurling his guitar over his audience's heads, Lee Ranaldo swept its headstock along the floor, thrummed the backside of...