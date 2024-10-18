music reviews
True Crime Doc 'Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara' Explores the Sketchy Side of Fandom
Directed by Erin Lee Carr
PUBLISHED Oct 18, 2024
Tegan and Sara have been open with and generous to their fans across their 20-plus-year career. On top of releasing 10 studio albums, they...
Porridge Radio Look to the Heavens on 'Clouds in the Sky They Will Always Be There for Me'
PUBLISHED Oct 17, 2024
A Porridge Radio song is catharsis in action. Lead singer Dana Margolin always sounds like she's on the precipice of passing out, which...
High Vis Are Post-Originality on 'Guided Tour'
PUBLISHED Oct 17, 2024
All "post-" genres are fucking stupid. It's true. Sorry to burst the bubble, but someone had to do it. Adding "post" to genres is a lazy...
Karate Can't Quite 'Make It Fit' on Their Return
PUBLISHED Oct 17, 2024
Over a decade and six albums that marked the turn of the last century, Boston's Karate chopped together an aesthetic that combined elements...
Panda Bear and Cindy Lee's "Defense" Unites Two of Music's Great Pop Deconstructionists
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED Oct 16, 2024
On the aughts indie pop pinnacle 'Person Pitch,' Panda Bear channeled the very familiar sounds of '50s and '60s pop into something...
Fontaines D.C. Reached a Fever Pitch in Montreal
MTELUS, October 12
PUBLISHED Oct 13, 2024
There was a palpable excitement in the room at a packed MTELUS, as fans eagerly awaited the members of Fontaines D.C. to file onto the...
Touché Amoré Find the Centre on 'Spiral in a Straight Line'
PUBLISHED Oct 11, 2024
Post-hardcore titans Touché Amoré still have more to say. Somehow it's already been fifteen years since the five-piece from L.A. made their...
The Linda Lindas Are Suited to the Times on 'No Obligation'
PUBLISHED Oct 11, 2024
The Linda Lindas have come a long way since screaming about a "Racist, Sexist Boy" at the LA Public Library in 2021. And despite their...