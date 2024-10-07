music reviews
Pelada Took Their Last Stand at Project Nowhere in Toronto
The Garrison, October 4
PUBLISHED Oct 5, 2024
"You know, just because we're disbanded doesn't mean you have to not buy our songs on Bandcamp. It means you should continue to buy...
At Project Nowhere 2024, Toronto Experienced the Patriarchy
The Garrison, October 3
PUBLISHED Oct 4, 2024
Of all the possible spawn points available to drop into the choose-your-own-adventure bar crawl format of Project Nowhere's second annual...
The Smile Could Have Cut Out Some of 'Cutouts'
PUBLISHED Oct 3, 2024
I knew it would only be a matter of time before the Smile went through their 'Kid A' phase, but I had no idea it would be so soon. I was...
Chris Oday Enchanted the Ghosts at Highlands Festival
Camp Walden, September 28
PUBLISHED Oct 3, 2024
The smoke from dying morning fires was made silver by the afternoon sunlight slanting through the red pine trees, leaving the air around...
La Force Finds the Eye of the Storm with "protection"
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED Oct 2, 2024
It was befitting that the album artwork for La Force's great 2023 album 'XO SKELETON' was a black and white image of Ariel Engle covered in...
SOPHIE's Posthumous Self-Titled Is a Bittersweet Party
PUBLISHED Oct 1, 2024
It's been almost four years since SOPHIE's death. The experimental producer and rising avant-garde pop star was unlike anyone we'd seen...
Drug Church Continue Their Ascent on 'PRUDE'
PUBLISHED Oct 1, 2024
Longevity is hard to come by for most hardcore bands, and understandably so. Many struggle to harness and maintain the ethos and style...
TEKE::TEKE Converted the Non-Believers at Highlands
Camp Walden, September 28
PUBLISHED Oct 1, 2024
The audience refused to leave at the end of Montreal psych-rock band TEKE::TEKE's performance at Highlands. A surging ovation carried...