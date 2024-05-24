music reviews
Myriam Gendron's 'Mayday' Speaks to the Future and the Past
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
Every mother is a child, and within that dynamic lies a compelling tension, which Myriam Gendron explores on her brilliant...
Mach-Hommy and Kaytranada Do It Again on "#RICHAXXHAITIAN"
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
Moments in which Kaytranada provides production to an MC determined to give it nothing less than their most charged-up delivery remain enti...
Dehd Crack the Code on 'Poetry'
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
There's nothing better than witnessing a band hit their stride in real time, and Dehd are doing just that. On their fifth album 'Poetry,'...
Hot Docs 2024: 'Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story' Is the Long Overdue Tribute to a Toronto Icon
Directed by Michael Mabbott and Lucah Rosenberg-Lee
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
When thinking of Toronto music talent, Jackie Shane is an often overlooked name — understandable considering how her name has largely been...
Knocked Loose Polish Their Blade on 'You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To'
PUBLISHED May 7, 2024
Knocked Loose are something of a love-them-or-hate-them band, or at least a name that comes up often in pedantic internet arguments, with ev...
Amen Dunes' 'Death Jokes' Is a Discombobulated Thrill
PUBLISHED May 7, 2024
Many of Damon McMahon's releases under the Amen Dunes moniker have been marked by a sense of musical and lyrical austerity. Even among the...
Jon McKiel Casts a Hypnotic 'Hex'
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED May 6, 2024
Jon McKiel's 2020 album, 'Bobby Joe Hope,' had an incredible backstory, involving a second-hand reel-to-reel recorder full of mysterious...
Home Front Did What They Do Best in Toronto
Velvet Underground, May 3
PUBLISHED May 6, 2024
Home Front are one of Canada's best bands, in any genre, full stop, period. Hailing from Edmonton, Home Front was formed in 2021 by Graeme...