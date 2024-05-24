music reviews
Death Cab for Cutie and Postal Service Looked Perfect from Far Away in Toronto
Scotiabank Arena, May 4
PUBLISHED May 6, 2024
More than a year ago, when Death Cab for Cutie and Postal Service announced their 20th anniversary tours celebrating their most beloved...
Camera Obscura Find a Way Forward on 'Look to the East, Look to the West'
PUBLISHED May 2, 2024
On 'Look to the East, Look to the West,' Camera Obscura's first new material in over a decade, the Scottish quintet recapture the melodic...
Beams' 'Requiem for a Planet' Is a Stirring Swan Song
PUBLISHED May 2, 2024
The end of the world has come, or at least it has for Beams. The Toronto-based psych-folk band's concept album 'Requiem for a Planet' tells ...
Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" Is Addictive
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED May 1, 2024
Last night, my partner — who loves music but rarely keeps up with new releases — said to me with total confidence, "Oh yeah, they were...
Laufey Was More Than Just Vibes in Toronto
Massey Hall, April 30
PUBLISHED May 1, 2024
How do you make a Laufey set interesting? When the highs are unassuming bossa nova bops and the lows are ballads gentle as falling snow, ho...
Charlotte Day Wilson Creates New Hues on 'Cyan Blue'
PUBLISHED May 1, 2024
Charlotte Day Wilson stands out among the coterie of modern torch singers in part because she has largely self-produced her music, includin...
Mdou Moctar's 'Funeral for Justice' Is a Fiery Affair
PUBLISHED Apr 30, 2024
Admittedly, Mdou Moctar and I got off on the wrong foot. Having grown up with East African parents with no affinity for FM radio, many a ...
Thom Yorke's 'Confidenza' Score Is a Welcome Consolation for Radiohead Fans
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED Apr 30, 2024
Despite drummer Phil Selway's periodic reassurances, my personal theory is that Radiohead are done for good. This isn't based on any inside...