music reviews
Wyatt C. Louis Finds Growth and Grace on 'Chandler'
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Wyatt C. Louis fills their lungs with Chinook winds and breathes new life into the hulking behemoth that is modern indie folk with their de...
Drain Brought Fun, Fury and a Couple Friends to Toronto
Danforth Music Hall, May 22
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Drain are the epitome of what Exodus were talking about in "Bonded by Blood." Not, like, actually, or whatever, but they are the essence of...
Gatecreeper Speak to Spirits on 'Dark Superstition'
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Metal is often about posturing and comparing. Who's the loudest? (I'm the loudest!) Who's the fastest? (I'm the fastest?) Who's the heavies...
DIIV Have the Instinct to Survive on 'Frog in Boiling Water'
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
DIIV is a band built on nuance and confrontation. While one side of their music is light, wistful and psychedelic, the other is frazzled...
Kim Myhr Closed FIMAV 2024 with a Dose of Magic
Carré 150, May 19
PUBLISHED May 22, 2024
In an uncharacteristic move, this year's FIMAV closed out in one of the smaller halls rather than with a widescreen blowout, or whatever pa...
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Communed with Mother Earth in Toronto
Budweiser Stage, May 20
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
At the advice of friend and contemporary Willie Nelson, Neil Young is keeping performances on his North American tour with Crazy Horse to o...
At FIMAV, Nate Wooley's Columbia Icefield Welcomed the Melt
Carré 150, May 19
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Trumpeter Nate Wooley's Columbia Icefield project began in 2019, when he assembled a group of musicians to help interpret his compositions...
Beth Gibbons Looks to a Lost Future on 'Lives Outgrown'
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Beth Gibbons is like a ghost. Probing the shadowy spaces of bereavement, her songs are articulated through weary quivers, moans and wails....