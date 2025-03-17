ZZ Top are bringing their Elevation Tour to Canada starting in June, but it's presently unclear whether drummer Frank Beard will be along for the ride.

In a statement on social media, the band have announced that Beard will be "temporarily stepping away from" the tour, which is currently making its way across the US, "to attend to a health issue requiring his focus in the near term."

Longtime tech team member (and fellow Texan) John Douglas will be stepping in behind the kit in the undefined interim, with the band noting that he had also filled in when Beard underwent an emergency appendectomy in Paris while on tour in 2002 and adding that their drummer is "looking forward to a speedy recovery."

See the statement from ZZ Top below.