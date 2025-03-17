ZZ Top's Frank Beard Stepping Away from Tour Due to Health Issue

John Douglas will be playing drums in the undefined interim

Photo: Tilly Antoine

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Mar 17, 2025

ZZ Top are bringing their Elevation Tour to Canada starting in June, but it's presently unclear whether drummer Frank Beard will be along for the ride.

In a statement on social media, the band have announced that Beard will be "temporarily stepping away from" the tour, which is currently making its way across the US, "to attend to a health issue requiring his focus in the near term."

Longtime tech team member (and fellow Texan) John Douglas will be stepping in behind the kit in the undefined interim, with the band noting that he had also filled in when Beard underwent an emergency appendectomy in Paris while on tour in 2002 and adding that their drummer is "looking forward to a speedy recovery."

See the statement from ZZ Top below.

MusicNewsPop and Rock

Tour Dates

June 1, 2025

June 3, 2025

June 4, 2025

June 20, 2025

June 21, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage