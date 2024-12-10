ZZ Top had already announced that they were planning on making the rounds in the US, New Zealand and Australia on their Elevation Tour next year, but they've now added a Canadian leg into the mix with support from the Wallflowers. The classic rockers will play 15 cities across eight provinces next summer.

The Canadian concerts kick off on June 1 in Victoria, with a subsequent show in Kelowna to follow on June 3 and two Alberta concerts in Calgary (June 4) and Enoch (June 6). From there, ZZ have single-city stops in the provinces of Saskatchewan (Saskatoon on June 7) and Manitoba (Winnipeg on June 8) before a four-date Ontario run in Winsdor (June 18), Pickering (June 20), Toronto (June 21) and Hamilton (June 22).

Quebec stops come in Montreal (June 25) and Quebec City (June 6) before the band head to the East Coast for a lone New Brunswick performance in Moncton on June 27. They'll also return to BC in late August for gigs in Vancouver (August 22) and Richmond (August 23), albeit without the Wallflowers.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (December 13), with presales getting underway tomorrow (December 11) starting at 10 a.m. local. You can check out the full schedule of Canadian tour dates below.

ZZ Top 2025 Tour Dates:

06/01 Victoria, BC - Save on Foods Memorial Centre

06/03 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

06/04 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

06/06 Enoch, AB - River Cree Resort & Casino

06/07 Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

06/08 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

06/18 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

06/20 Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino Resort

06/21 Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto

06/22 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

06/25 Laval, QC - Bell Place

06/26 Quebec City, QC - Agora Port

06/27 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

08/22 Vancouver, BC - Great Canadian Casino Coquitlam *

08/23 Richmond, BC - River Rock Casino Resort *

* no Wallflowers