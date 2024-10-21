Following the tragic death of Liam Payne last week, his former One Direction bandmate Zayn has postponed his US tour until the new year.

Over the weekend (October 19), Zayn wrote on social media that he was postponing the US leg due to "the heartbreaking loss experienced this week." He said that the dates would be rescheduled for January, and that tickets would still be valid.

The outing consisted of seven shows that were slated to begin this week, on October 23. His tour will resume a month from now in the UK.



Zayn 2024 Tour Dates: