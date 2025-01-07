A 21-year-old employee of the hotel where Liam Payne died has surrendered himself to police in Argentina after being accused of providing drugs to the singer.

Ezequiel David Pereyra was accused of delivering drugs to the former One Direction member in a soap box on the day he died. He was charged with supplying Payne with narcotics, and a warrant was issued on January 3 after police raided his home. After negotiating his surrender through his lawyer, police arrested him at his house last night (January 6), as per La Nacion.

The police applied further pressure on Pereyra by surveilling a place where he reportedly works and other relevant addresses. Pereyra has yet to issue a plea and has not commented on the accusations.

Payne died in October after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Toxicology reports revealed that he had multiple substances in his system at the time of death.

Alongside Pereyra, four other people have been charged in connection to Payne's death.